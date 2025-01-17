Jon Moxley On Wrestling: “I’m Going To Do It Until I Can’t Do It Anymore”

AEW World Champion Jon Moxley appeared on the Kidd Chris Show podcast, where he talked about a number of topics, including how he will continue wrestling in the ring until it’s not prudent for him to do so anymore.

Moxley said, “If you’re not working, then what are you doing?. I don’t think I’m one of those people who just retires and hangs out. I feel you need to be of service and do things. I’m fortunate to have a good spot in this line of work and what I can contribute. My body is still working pretty well. I’m world champion right now. You can’t get any higher than that. It’s only downhill from here. I’m going to do it until I can’t do it anymore. Until such a time is not prudent to get in the ring anymore. Until I can’t.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.

