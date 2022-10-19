Jon Moxley Opens Up About His Head Space Being Different Since Completing Rehab

AEW world champion Jon Moxley recently discussed his health and wellness in an interview with SI.com.

Moxley said:

“A year ago, I wasn’t in the same head space. I was all f—ed up. I hated traveling. I was living in Vegas, felt like I was always in an airport, flying coast to coast, and I was sick of leaving my family. I thought about freelancing when my deal was up. Not that I would leave AEW, but I didn’t want to be there every week.

I was in a bad place. Then I went to rehab and all that, and now I’m in a totally different headspace. We’re living in Cincinnati, too, which is great. I look forward to going to TV every week. I get to see my friends in the Blackpool Combat Club. I’m not f—ed up. I have a clean headspace. My life is completely different than it was a year ago, and all for the better.”