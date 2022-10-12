Jon Moxley Plans to End His Career With AEW, Comments on His New Role, More

AEW World Champion Jon Moxley has stated that he intends to end his career with AEW.

Moxley recently spoke with Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso on the new five-year AEW contract, which included a new behind-the-scenes job for the three-time AEW World Champion. According to Moxley, AEW is the best job in the world.

“I don’t plan on going anywhere else,” Moxley said. “It’s the best job in the world, and I’m very lucky to have it. In AEW, all I worry about is wrestling. That’s my focus, and that’s a joy. I love storytelling, I love promos, I love wrestling. I love coming up with ideas for other people, I love learning. For me, it’s a perfect fit.”

Moxley’s new role behind the scenes includes mentoring and coaching the AEW roster. Moxley believes he is uniquely qualified to assist others in the locker room.

“I’m a good gap between the old generation and the new generation,” Moxley says. “I come from the Les Thatcher system, so I understand paying your dues and respecting veterans. I’m also old enough to know what it was like to go to the post office and send stacks of my videotapes—ones I had to make—to promoters. I was also there for the advent of YouTube, and I was one of the first indie wrestlers to gain a buzz doing that. My friend had a video camera and a laptop, so I would cut promos every week on my indie shows and used YouTube to my advantage.

“When I started in 2004, there was WWE and some other indies, but there wasn’t much money in them. There was a big gap in between when you first started and actually having any success in the business. Now there are so many tools and so many promotions, and such a great fan base, and wrestling has evolved so much. It’s a great thing for the fans and the wrestlers. No one is shoving a script in your face telling you what you have to say. I wish I had this opportunity in AEW when I was 25. I hope the young people at AEW understand how cool this place is.”

With the AEW World Title, Moxley hopes to carve himself a distinct and meaningful reign. He will appear on tonight’s Dynamite from Toronto, and is slated to defend against “Hangman” Adam Page on next week’s Tuesday Dynamite. Moxley shared his thoughts on what the future holds.

“I want to be better tomorrow than today, and I want to be better next week,” Moxley said. “Our roster in AEW has so much talent. Men and women, it’s fucking crazy. I’m jealous of most of them, and I want to work with all of them. Now there’s plenty of time to do it. I’m very excited about the future and what could possibly happen. I have no idea what will happen, just like I had no fucking idea what was going to happen in 2019. So I can’t wait for what’s next.”