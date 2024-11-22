Jon Moxley Praises LA Knight’s Journey: “It Took 20 Years of Eating Sh*t”

AEW World Champion Jon Moxley discussed LA Knight’s performance in the WWE in an interview with Shakiel Mahjouri of CBS Sports.

Moxley said, “The thing I love about it is, it’s the perfect example of an overnight success story that took 20 years. People think, in all walks of life, they have such impatience for stuff and they give up as soon as things turn hard and as soon as there are challenges in front of them, especially in this sport with such ups and downs. Nobody’s road is consistent and good all the time to the top. They give up so quickly.

No matter what anybody told him, he had his vision and intention and stuck with it for years and years and never wavered. All of a sudden, one day, people think they picked him up out of the blue like they had a WWE casting call one day and they hired him. No, it took 20 years of eating shit to get to that point. That’s a lesson people should learn from.”

You can check out the interview below:



(quote courtesy of Jeremy Lambert)