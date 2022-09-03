Jon Moxley Promo Segment With Nick Gage For GCW: Fight Club “Title vs. Career” Match

The stage is set.

On Friday, some of the final promotion for the “title versus career” showdown between AEW and GCW Champion Jon Moxley and Nick Gage took place.

At the GCW Black Label Pro 4 Cups Stuffed special event this weekend, the top dog in All Elite Wrestling and GameChanger Wrestling appeared and confronted Nick ‘F’N’ Gage to promote their upcoming main event bout at the GCW Fight Club show on October 8, 2022.

At Friday’s show, Mox appeared and told Gage in person that GCW may be his life, but at GCW Fight Club on 10/8, his life will be over.

Gage fired back and noted that Moxley will have to kill him to get his hand raised at the highly anticipated event next weekend. He claimed that one of two things will happen — Mox will kill him, or he will get the victory and leave the building with the GCW Championship.

Featured below is a photo of Jon Moxley’s ring entrance before his subsequent promo segment with Nick Gage at the GCW & Black Label Pro 4 Cups Stuffed event from Friday night.