Jon Moxley Pulled From Wrestling REVOLVER’s Heat Em Up Event

Jon Moxley will not be appearing at the upcoming Wrestling REVOLVER’s Heat Em Up event.

The top AEW star was scheduled to work the August 3rd event, but he announced today on social media that he would not be wrestling at the event “due to circumstances beyond our control.”

Konosuke Takeshita was named as his replacement instead. Moxley praised him for being one of the world’s best wrestlers. As of this writing, it’s unclear why Moxley will not be attending the show.

It’s possible that it has something to do with his next AEW match, which will take place on Wednesday’s Dynamite. He’ll face Trent Beretta and Penta El Zero Miedo in an Anything Goes Match.

