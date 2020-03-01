Jon Moxley Reacts To Winning The AEW World Title

During the AEW Revolution post-show press conference, Jon Moxley commented on his AEW World Title win:

“That feeling of satisfaction of a piece of work, that artistic satisfaction – eight weeks of beginning to end – that piece of work. It’s like popping f–king bubble wrap, it’s so satisfying. It’s why we do this. To be standing there in that arena full of 6,000 people who are just so happy, and they’ve been on the ride and been on the journey… it’s like a painting I can hang on my wall and I can always look at.”

“[Jericho] threw my head into the ring post on the floor and I basically head butted a steel post about as hard as it could be head butted,” Moxley said. “I was seeing triple for a minute out of my one eye. I still feel a little woozy. I was like, ‘whoa, this isn’t good.’ Then I felt that hot instant feeling of knowing when you’re lacerated. At the last pay-per-view, it happened too except it was in the back of my neck, and I was like, ‘oh! put pressure on the wound.’ So that’s what I did tonight, I put pressure on the wound.”