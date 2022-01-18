Jon Moxley Returning To AEW Dynamite This Week

AEW announced today that Jon Moxley will make his return on this week’s Dynamite episode, which will air live from the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, DC.

Moxley has been away from pro wrestling since early November after entering himself into treatment for alcohol use. He has not wrestled since defeating Jimmy Jacobs in a Street Fight at TWR’s Tales from The Ring 4 event on October 30, and has not been on TV or pay-per-view since the October 27 edition of AEW Dynamite, where he defeated 10 of The Dark Order in a match for the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament.

GCW announced this week that Moxley will return to the ring this Sunday, January 23 at their The Wrld On GCW pay-per-view from Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City. He will be defending the GCW World Title against Homicide.

