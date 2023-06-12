Jon Moxley Returns To DEFY Wrestling On July 29, Event Poster Revealed

“The Purveyor of Violence” is coming to DEFY Wrestling.

On Monday, DEFY Wrestling announced the return of Jon Moxley to the promotion for their upcoming show next month.

“DEATH RIDER COMETH,” the announcement began. “MOX returns to DEFY.”

The announcement continued, “JULY 29 at 8XGP Night 1 at Historic Washington Hall in Seattle. DO NOT MISS THIS.”

For ticket information for the show, visit DEFYWrestling.com.

Check out the official promotional poster for the DEFY Wrestling event on 7/29 featuring Jon Moxley via the tweet embedded below courtesy of the official Twitter feed of the company.