Jon Moxley Reuniting With Former Tag Team Partner

For the upcoming Pro Wrestling Revolver Cage Of Horrors event on July 9 at the Horizon Events Center in Clive, IA, Jon Moxley will reunite with one of his former tag team partners Sami Callihan to face The Wolves (Davey Richards and Eddie Edwards).

The last time Mox and Callihan teamed up was at a Ground Breaking Wrestling event in February 2011.

They worked for CZW, wXw, Jersey Pro Wrestling, IWC, and AIW throughout their time as a tag team.

Here’s the current card for Pro Wrestling Revolver Cage Of Horrors:

– Swerve Strickland, Rich Swann & Matthew Palmer vs. JT Dunn, Tyler Matrix & Logan James in a Cage of Horrors match

– Ruby Soho vs. Billie Starkz

– “Speedball” Mike Bailey vs. 1 Called Manders

– The Switchblades (Jon Moxley & Sami Callihan) vs. The Wolves (Eddie Edwards & Davey Richards)