Jon Moxley Says He Might Be Dead If He Never Crossed Paths With Renee Paquette

AEW World Champion Jon Moxley spoke with Authority Magazine on a number of topics, including how his wife, Renee Paquette, is the MVP of his life and he might very well be dead in this moment if he never crossed paths with her.

Moxley said, “I’ve been fortunate enough to learn from a diverse array of the best minds in the business. I’ve had so many amazing teachers and, since I’m of the mind that we have 2 ears but only one mouth, think it’s wise to listen more than you talk. However, If I had to give out an MVP trophy for the profound difference maker in my life it would unquestionably go to my wife, Renee Paquette, hands down. I might very well be dead had our paths never crossed. I was lucky enough to meet her right as I was starting to realize some material success, so that was a bit of a crossroads where I could have easily veered down a more destructive path. Now I had something ACTUALLY valuable, I had this person. As it was, I still almost destroyed my entire life so thankfully, she’s been here to be the linchpin holding the whole damn thing together.”