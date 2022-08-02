Jon Moxley Segment Confirmed for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced that Interim Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley will cut a promo on this week’s episode of Dynamite.
Moxley will address his impending championship defence against either Chris Jericho or Wheeler Yuta on the Quake by the Lake show next week. Last week, AEW scheduled Jericho vs. Moxley, however on Rampage, Jericho declared that he would risk his title opportunity in order to defeat Yuta.
Here is the updated card for AEW Dyanmite from Columbus, Ohio, at the Schottenstein Center:
The Undisputed Elite return
Thunder Rosa & Toni Storm vs. Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter
Christian Cage vs. Matt Hardy
Powerhouse Hobbs in action
Chris Jericho vs. Wheeler Yuta, winner faces Jon Moxley for the interim World title at Quake by the Lake August 10
Orange Cassidy vs. Jay Lethal
Dumpster match: The Acclaimed vs. The Gunn Club
We hear from Jon Moxley
You can check out AEW’s announcement below:
Tomorrow night LIVE on #AEWDynamite @ 8/7c on @TBSNetwork we’ll hear from the hard-working #AEW Interim World Champion @JonMoxley ahead of his upcoming title defense on August 10 @ #QuakeByTheLake against the Winner of tomorrow night’s @IAmJericho vs @WheelerYuta match up on TBS! pic.twitter.com/BU9v5pXkKe
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 2, 2022