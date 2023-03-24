Jon Moxley Set To Face Alex Coughlin At Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 9

Jon Moxley has a new opponent for Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 9 event scheduled for March 30th.

Moxley will now face Alex Coughlin as announced by Josh Barnett.

Coughlin threw down the gauntlet, it's been discussed, and the lines have now been redrawn. Your declaration of war is approved: Alex Coughlin vs Jon Moxley at Josh Barnett's: Bloodsport 9 https://t.co/SJGSaLO1Yu pic.twitter.com/JPzmUXKiiw — 𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝖂𝖆𝖗𝖒𝖆𝖘𝖙𝖊𝖗 (@JoshLBarnett) March 24, 2023

Jon Moxley was originally scheduled to face Davey Richards at the event but Richards has retired from pro wrestling due to domestic violence allegations.

Alex Coughlin’s initial opponent was Yuya Uemura before the line up changes took effect. As of this writing, a replacement opponent for Uemura has not been named.

Bloodsport 9 will be part of GCW’s The Collective series of events scheduled for WrestleMania weekend. It will take place at the Ukrainian Cultural Center in Los Angeles.

Here is the current lineup for Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 9 on March 30th:

Kota Ibushi vs. Mike Bailey

Josh Barnett vs. Timothy Thatcher

Jon Moxley vs. Alex Coughlin

Marina Shafir vs. Killer Kelly

Erik Hammer vs. Calvin Tankman

Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. JR Kratos

Royce Isaacs vs. Johnny Bloodsport (John Morrison)

Jeff Cobb vs. Bad Dude Tito

Yuya Uemura vs. TBA

Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 9 will air live on FITE Plus.