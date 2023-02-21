Jon Moxley Set to Make History at Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite

In WWE, Jon Moxley was a workhorse who carried on that work ethic as a top star in AEW.

Moxley left WWE after turning down a re-signing offer and later joined AEW at Double Or Nothing in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Moxley has been a key player for AEW President Tony Khan in a number of situations, including when he awarded him the World Championship after the controversy involving CM Punk that resulted from the All Out brawl.

Moxley has been heavily booked throughout his time with All Elite Wrestling. On Wednesday’s Dynamite, the former AEW World Heavyweight champion will face Evil Uno.

Moxley is expected to win this upcoming match, and if he does, he will become the first AEW superstar to win 100 matches. Moxley has an 86% win ratio in AEW, according to Cagematch.

As PWMania.com previously reported, AEW pulled Moxley from the March 17 OTT Scrappermania 7 due to the fact that it occurs the day before AEW’s live event. The following is the current line up for Wednesday’s Dynamite from the Footprint Center in Phoenix, AZ:

* Tony Khan “has an important announcement”

* Jon Moxley vs. Evil Uno

* Tag team battle royale for a spot in the Tag Team title match at Revolution

* AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy vs. Wheeler Yuta

* The Acclaimed vs. Lee Moriarty & Big Bill

* Saraya vs. Skye Blue

* Christian Cage interview with Tony Schiavone

* Bryan Danielson promo