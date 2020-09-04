Jon Moxley Talks About Covid-19’s Impact On His Career

During an appearance on the PWI podcast, Jon Moxley talked about how Covid-19 impacted his career:

“At the beginning of 2020, I thought it was going to be the best year of my career. It was one thing after the other. I got to wrestle Minoru Suzuki who I thought I wouldn’t have a chance to wrestle. Then it was the Texas Death Match with Lance Archer at Wrestle Kingdom. Then we did the whole storyline with Jericho and I won the title. 2020 was one good thing after another and it was going to be more and more. I was going to be the busiest wrestler in the world. I was going to go back and forth to Japan and do Dynamite every week. I was going to be doing a lot of different cool shows. I was going to go to Ireland and England. We were going to have an AEW U.K. tour. I was going to be doing cool, bigger indie shows. I was going to be busy as hell. I was going to be doing everything on the menu. You only live once and I was going to strike while the iron was hot. I was going to be all over the place all year long and then it was shut down.” (quote courtesy of WrestlingNews.co)