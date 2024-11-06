Jon Moxley Talks About Dealing With Hip Issues For Past Few Months

Jon Moxley’s hip is still a point of focus for “The Death Rider” these days.

During an Authority Magazine interview, the AEW Champion spoke about going to physical therapy as of late to deal with his hip.

Featured below is an excerpt from the interview where he touches on this topic:

“I’ve been going to physical therapy for my hip for the last few months. When it comes to rehabbing injuries, just find quality PT people and do everything they say with 100% effort. Vetting them is important. I think the biggest differentiator between someone who returns from a serious injury 100pct and someone who’s never quite the same again is simply the attitude with which they approached rehab. If you’re on crutches and all they tell you to do for the day is 15 reps of little foot flexes or something, make those the best, most focused 15 reps you can. For me, being that I’m 38 and have been getting the crap kicked out of me for 20 years, I don’t recover as quickly as I used to. That’s been difficult to accept. There’s a principle I learned at 11 years old when I started wrestling, basically the principle that hard work beats talent, or at least it can. You may not have been given the same natural gifts; you may not have the same advantages. It doesn’t matter. Hard work evens the playing field. The ability to endure, to have discipline, a simple willingness to put in more time and effort- this was like learning some cheat code to the universe. Discovering that simple principle, changed the course of my life. That’s what gave me the confidence to pursue Pro Wrestling despite the astronomical odds of success. I was a nobody; I didn’t have any advantages but who cares? I’d just outwork everyone. I read a book back then called A Season on the Mat and it talked about how Dan Gable wouldn’t be satisfied until he had to be carried off the mat after practice. That’s how I approached my life from then on.”

Check out the complete interview at Medium.com.