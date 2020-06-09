Jon Moxley Talks About On Working With Triple H, Reveals His Favorite WWE Moment

During a recent appearance on the “My Mom’s Basement” podcast, Jon Moxley commented on working with Triple H, his favorite match of his WWE career, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On the match itself: “The first time we ever wrestled in a singles was in Toronto, like a couple of weeks before WrestleMania. And we had a World Title match kind of thing. I can’t remember exactly what the angle was, but I was gonna like sabotage WrestleMania in the last two weeks. And it was like a really unique, old-school kind of a wrestling match. Because it wasn’t a regular pay-per-view, it was like one of those, a Network special. So it basically like a beefed-up house show on a Saturday night. They just brought in some cameras, brought in some lights, maybe one extra producer, and that was it. One light over the ring, it had a real like, old NWA Mid-South feel to it.”

On working with Triple H in the match: “I’d always heard so much about how he’s the great ring general and all this and that. And I worked with him in six-mans and stuff before, but never just got in the ring with him and didn’t say a word, and see what happens yet. And what I was taught, if you got caught in the ring going over a spot before the show by like Les Thatcher, it was looked at as like a weakness. Which is the exact opposite of the way the business is now, but that’s the way I was brought up. You call it in the ring, just work, build it from the ground up. And you know, it takes a different level of patience, just a different style of match. So I think I’m pretty good at that, and this guy is supposed to be like, the Harley Races and Ric Flairs say that this guy is like the new top ring general. So like, ‘Okay dude, let’s see what you got.’ So I remember I showed up really late. And there’s this weird gamesmanship that goes on with old school worker type stuff. It’s kind of like playing chicken or having a stare-off. Nobody wants to be the first guy to blink. Nobody wants to be the first guy to look like, ‘So what are we gonna to do, what’s our spots?’ ‘What do you wanna do?’ ‘I dunno. What do you wanna do?’ “Let’s just call it out there.’ Nobody wants to be the first guy to blink and be like, ‘I’m the inferior worker of the two of us.’ So I got there really late and just hung out in the locker room. And then it was finally like 5:30 or 6:00, something. And Michael Hayes is looking for me, ‘Hunter is in his locker room and wants to talk.’ I’m like, ‘Okay.’ So I go there and he’s like, ‘What do you want do?’ I’m like, ‘Whatever you want to do.’ We basically came up with a finish, then a table spot I had done before, and a cool a false finish. The rest of it, we basically called in the ring.”

On the match being one of his favorite moments: “For me, that was one of my — I’d rather have that than a WrestleMania in front of a stadium. I’d rather have that unique, old-school setting where I’m in control. And you know, it’s just working, and it’s fun. That was so unique and like, one of the last really old-school matches you’ll see in WWE probably. That like, I’ll take that over any 70,000 seat stadium, whatever, ‘created moment’ that we overproduced. That was a pure wrestling moment. And to me, that’s the pinnacle. That’s what I grew up wanting to do.”