Jon Moxley Talks About The Creative Process In AEW

In an interview with BleacherReport.com, AEW World Champion Jon Moxley talked about the company’s creative process:

“I’ll talk on the phone with Tony Khan and we’ll throw some ideas out. I’ll talk to whoever I’m working with and we’ll throw some ideas out. We’ll get on a three-way call and just loosely talk out the next six weeks of a story, and when I show up, we do it. It doesn’t get changed on the day of and nobody messes with it, not that I am above taking creative direction.”

“I love getting to work with the young dudes who are in their 20s who are getting their first chance to be on national television. They’re unencumbered and not being repackaged or told who they are, so they are just going to keep getting better. Some of these guys are nuts and they have these crazy ideas and they push me to think of things in new ways. I don’t go in there and go ‘Let me tell you what we are going to do because I am more experienced.’ I go ‘What do you want to do? I’m old and slow so tell me your cool idea.’ I am all about learning from the young guys because they have a different perspective than me.”