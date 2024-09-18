Jon Moxley To Appear Live On Tonight’s AEW Dynamite, Updated Lineup

AEW has confirmed that Jon Moxley will be in the house tonight.
Ahead of the September 18 episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS from the Mohegan Arena in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, the company has confirmed he will be appearing live on the show.
Additionally, the 9/18 AEW on TBS two-hour prime time program this evening will include:
* Ricochet vs. The Beast Mortos
* The Elite vs. Don Callis Family
* Orange Cassidy vs. Chris Jericho
* Yuka Sakazaki & Queen Aminata vs. Mariah May & Serena Deeb
Join us here tonight at 8/7c for live AEW Dynamite results.
