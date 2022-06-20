Jon Moxley to Defend GCW Championship at the People vs GCW Event

The date for Jon Moxley’s next GCW Championship defense has been set. On Saturday night, he worked his first GCW match since WrestleMania weekend, defeating Tony Deppen.

Blake Christian confronted him after the bout, and the two exchanged words before it was announced that they will battle for the title at The People vs GCW event on July 29, following The Roast of Ric Flair.

Since capturing the title during All Out weekend in 2021, Moxley has been the GCW Champion.