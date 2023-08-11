Jon Moxley To Work Over The Top Wrestling 9th Anniversary Show

Jon Moxley is set to make his OTT return.
Over The Top Wrestling announced this week that the Blackpool Combat Club leader will be appearing at their ninth anniversary event.
“Ninth Year Anniversary on Friday Oct 27th, The Hangar #Wolverhampton,” the announcement began. “Saturday Oct 28th National Stadium #Dublin. Ticket information coming soon! #OTT.”
🎃Ninth Year Anniversary🎃
Friday Oct 27th The Hangar #Wolverhampton
Saturday Oct 28th National Stadium #Dublin
Ticket information coming soon! #OTT pic.twitter.com/fed9ID5egA
