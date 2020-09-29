Jon Moxley To Wrestle On AEW Dynamite This Week

AEW World Champion Jon Moxley will be in action on tomorrow’s Dynamite episode. It was previously announced that Moxley will be appearing live this week, but now AEW has announced that Moxley will wrestle a non-title match against an opponent of Eddie Kingston’s choosing. There’s no word yet on who he will be facing. Kingston lost a title shot to Moxley on last week’s show.

Below is the updated line-up for tomorrow’s Dynamite episode on TNT:

* Orange Cassidy vs. 10 of The Dark Order

* Chris Jericho vs. Isiah Kassidy

* Ricky Starks vs. Darby Allin

* Britt Baker will be in action

* Cody Rhodes responds to the recent challenge from AEW TNT Champion Brodie Lee

* AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR will defend against SCU

* AEW World Champion Jon Moxley faces opponent of Eddie Kingston’s choosing in a non-title match