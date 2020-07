On this week’s edition of AEW Dynameite, it was announced that Jon Moxley vs. Brian Cage for the AEW World Title has been moved to the July 15th “Fight for the Fallen” special. Taz mentioned in a promo that Moxley tested negative twice and is only suffering from the “chickenshits.”

Taz takes a shot at WWE's Covid-19 response:

"We (AEW) don't run a sloppy shop."#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/0IQKj5hhBz — GIFSkull IV – Fire @Jack Dorsey, Antitrust ASAP (@GifSkullIV) July 2, 2020