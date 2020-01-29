Jon Moxley vs. Chris Jericho Confirmed For AEW Revolution

Jon Moxley vs. AEW World Champion Chris Jericho is now official for the AEW Revolution pay-per-view.

AEW confirmed the Revolution main event on Twitter this afternoon.

“The Main Event for #AEWRevolution is official, CHRIS JERICHO will defend the #AEW World Championship against JON MOXLEY – Saturday, Feb 29th in Chicago… TONIGHT on #AEWDynamite we’ll hear from MOX Live 8/7c on @tntdrama,” the company tweeted.

Moxley recently defeated PAC to become the new #1 contender to Jericho. Moxley will be on tonight’s AEW Dynamite episode to address Jericho and their upcoming match.

The AEW Revolution pay-per-view will take place on Saturday, February 29 from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, IL. Tickets are on sale now and start at $20. This will be the sixth special pay-per-view event from AEW, also airing on FITE.TV.

Below is AEW’s announcement on Moxley vs. Jericho, which is the only official match for Revolution as of this writing.