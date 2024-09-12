Jon Moxley vs. Darby Allin No. 1 Contender Bout Set For AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam

A big match is now official for AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam 2024.

Ahead of the annual stop at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York, a number one contender match for the AEW World Championship has been announced for this year’s big event.

During the September 11 episode of AEW Dynamite, Jon Moxley and Darby Allin had words in a segment that culminated with the two agreeing to a match on September 25 at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam.

The winner of the match, which Tony Khan later confirmed via the commentary team, will move on to challenge for the AEW World Championship.