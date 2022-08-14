Jon Moxley vs. Nick Gage in Title vs. Career Match Announced

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

On Saturday’s first night of GCW Homecoming, Jon Moxley defeated EFFY. He demanded real competition after the match. Out walked Nick Gage.

Gage admitted that he wasn’t certain how long his career will last. He mentioned that he wanted to succeed Moxley as the champion, and Moxley agreed.

Moxley wanted to specify the date, time, and location of the fight. He also told Gage to risk his future career. Gage agreed.

