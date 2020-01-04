Jon Moxley Wins IWGP United States Title

AEW star Jon Moxley defeated Lance Archer in a Texas Deathmatch to capture the IWGP United States Championship at Wrestle Kingdom 14. You can check out footage from the match below:

"I told you! Nobody f–ks with me!"

– Jon Moxley#njwk14 pic.twitter.com/JaeH0eBTOj — GIF Skull – #njwk14 #wk14 #njpw #WrestleKingdom14 (@GIFSkull) 4 January 2020