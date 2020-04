AEW has announced that Brodie Lee vs. Marko Stunt will take place on next week’s AEW Dynamite broadcast.

Jon Moxley will also be appearing. For what it’s worth, Moxley wasn’t at the most recent set of TV tapings so this will be taped.

Also on next week’s AEW Dynamite broadcast, The Best Friends will face Jimmy Havoc and Kip Sabian in a No DQ match.