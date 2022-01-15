Jon Moxley’s Return To The Ring Officially Confirmed

Game Changer Wrestling wrote on social media outlets that Jon Moxley will defend the GCW Title against Homicide at the promotion’s upcoming event on Sunday, January 23rd. Here is the official announcement:

*BREAKING*

Just Signed for #TheWrldOnGCW:

*GCW World Title Match*

MOX

vs

187

Plus:

Janela vs Cardona

Allie vs Ruby

Gresham vs Blake

Team Bandido vs Team Gringo

Watch LIVE on PPV or @FiteTV!

Sun, Jan 23rd – 8PM

LIVE from The Hammerstein Ballroom!

Moxley has been on hiatus from wrestling since he entered rehab in early November.