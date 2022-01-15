Jon Moxley’s Return To The Ring Officially Confirmed

Game Changer Wrestling wrote on social media outlets that Jon Moxley will defend the GCW Title against Homicide at the promotion’s upcoming event on Sunday, January 23rd. Here is the official announcement:
*BREAKING*
Just Signed for #TheWrldOnGCW:
*GCW World Title Match*
MOX
vs
187
Plus:
Janela vs Cardona
Allie vs Ruby
Gresham vs Blake
Team Bandido vs Team Gringo
Watch LIVE on PPV or @FiteTV!
Sun, Jan 23rd – 8PM
LIVE from The Hammerstein Ballroom!
Moxley has been on hiatus from wrestling since he entered rehab in early November.