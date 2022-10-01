JONAH Pulled From NJPW Royal Quest II Due to Travel Issues, Updated Card

The NJPW announced Saturday morning that JONAH will miss this weekend’s NJPW Royal Quest II events in London due to travel issues caused by Hurricane Ian.

On night one, JONAH was supposed to team up with Bad Dude Tito against Kazuchika Okada and Tomohiro Ishii. Zak Knight will now take JONAH’s place. On night two, Ishii will compete in a singles match against a mystery opponent.

Here are the updated cards for the events on October 1st and 2nd, which will air later on NJPW World:

Night 1:

* IWGP Tag Team Championship: FTR vs. Aussie Open

* Will Ospreay vs. Shota Umino

* Hikuleo, Jado, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Tama Tonga vs. Gedo, Doc Gallows, Karl Anderson, and Jay White

* Tomohiro Ishii and Kazuchika Okada vs. Zak Knight and Bad Dude Tito

* Hiromu Takahashi, SANADA, and Tetsuya Naito vs. DOUKI, El Desperado, and Zack Sabre Jr.

* Gideon Grey and The Great-O-Khan vs. Ricky Knight Jr. and Michael Oku

* Kanji and Jazzy Gabert vs. Alex Windsor and Ava White

* Gabriel Kidd vs. Dan Moloney

Night 2:

* Tetsuya Natio vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

* Hikuelo,Tama Tonga, and Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Doc Gallows, Karl Anderson, and Jay White

* Kazuchika Okada vs. Bad Dude Tito

* Tomohiro Ishii vs. X

* Gabriel Kidd, Shota Umino, Ricky Knight Jr., and FTR vs. Gideon Grey, Great-O-Khan, Will Ospreay, and Aussie Open

* IWGP Women’s Championship tournament: Jazzy Gabert vs. Ava White

* Hiromu Takahashi and SANADA vs. Young Guns (Ethan Allen and Luke Jacobs)

* DOUKI and El Desperado vs. Michael Oku and Robbie X