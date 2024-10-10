Jonathan Coachman Addresses “Repulsive” Katie Vick Storyline In WWE From 2002

Former WWE announcer Jonathan Coachman spoke with Chris Van Vliet about the Katie Vick storyline with Triple H and Kane in 2002.

In the storyline, Triple H claimed Kane murdered his ex-girlfriend Katie Vick. That resulted in a segment in which Triple H donned a Kane mask and simulated having sex with a Katie Vick mannequin in a casket.

Coachman said, “I’m telling you right now, and anybody will tell you this, if it was Michael Cole sitting here that if Vince was still involved, people are still terrified of him. I’m not proud of the fact that I never told him no this is one of the things that I’ve told you on and off camera. There’s a lot of things I should have said no to. That was one of the most repulsive, disgusting storylines of all time.

During that time, Vince would go down a road and everything he was doing was hitting, whether it was the milk truck, whether it was the cement truck with the Corvette, all of that stuff. So let’s just keep going. Let’s do shock TV. I can tell you this, because they shot that off-site so nobody had seen it until it ran on the show. And backstage, you could hear people just groaning because it was so incredibly bad. And if you put a lie detector on Triple H today, he would probably tell you the same thing.”

