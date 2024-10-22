Jonathan Coachman On Vince McMahon: “He Doesn’t Care About You And Your Family“

Former WWE personality Jonathan Coachman recently appeared on “Piers Morgan Uncensored” to talk about a number of topics, including how former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon once called him on Christmas Eve to fly back to Connecticut from Kansas because McMahon wanted to shoot a skit and how he doesn’t care about anyone or their family.

Coachman said, “I saw Vince McMahon, when we were shooting skits, he was a very nice man. He would do things very quietly to take care of a lot of guys that were getting older that couldn’t make a living on their own and you couldn’t walk into a bank after being a WWE Superstar and asked for a job. The other part of Vince though, is he doesn’t care. He doesn’t care about you, he doesn’t care about your family. There was one time where I was home on Christmas Eve and I got a call to fly back to Connecticut from Kansas because Vince wanted to shoot a skit to be in a show on Monday so that he could spend time with his family. That’s the Vince I think I remember the most. As long as it was good for him and the company, he didn’t care about the fact that if we were with our parents or with our kids or with our families. Certainly, as I look back, a guy that I used to respect and was incredibly loyal for, I would never be that guy today for him. No chance.”

You can check out Coachman’s comments in the video below.