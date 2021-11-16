Jonathan Gresham Announces New Indy Promotion

Top ROH star Jonathan Gresham has announced his new pro wrestling company – Terminus.

Gresham took to Twitter today and announced that his new promotion will launch on Sunday, January 16, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. He called it modern age grappling.

“T E R M I N U S. M O D E R N • A G E • G R A P P L I N G. 1. 16. 22 A T L A N T A G A,” he wrote.

Gresham’s announcement included a one-minute video promo, which you can see below. The promo says, “All Roads Lead Here.”

WWE’s Seth Rollins was among those who responded to Gresham’s announcement.

“One time a young JG paid my booking fee—when the promoter couldn’t come up with the cash—so I would stay and work. We ended up tearing it up in front of about 6 people, & had a couple more bangers months later. He never looked back. Invest in yourself, friends,” Rollins wrote.

Gresham defeated Brody King at ROH’s Honor For All event this past weekend, to become the new #1 contender to ROH World Champion Bandido. Gresham vs. Bandido will take place on December 11 at the ROH Final Battle pay-per-view, which will be the final ROH event before the company goes on a major hiatus until April 22 so that they can “re-imagine” the company.

Stay tuned for more on Gresham and Terminus. You can see his full tweet below, along with Rollins’ response:

T E R M I N U S M O D E R N • A G E • G R A P P L I N G 1. 16. 22 A T L A N T A G A pic.twitter.com/CdVzmRdzXW — Jonathan Gresham (@TheJonGresham) November 15, 2021