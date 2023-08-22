Jonathan Gresham Comments On Groin Injury Status

Jonathan Gresham recently appeared as a guest on the “Better Than Broadway” podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, the former ROH World Champion and current IMPACT Wrestling start spoke about his injury status.

Featured below are some of the highlights.

On how he’s doing and what caused the injury: “I’m doing much better. I ended up getting a groin strain. It was my first time having it. I fell out of the ring, probably through the middle rope. I didn’t catch myself. I’m basically supposed to catch myself, spin, and land on the floor. It’s a basic move you learn in the first couple months of training. I just missed it this time. I ended up floating because I didn’t catch myself and I took a back bump on the floor through the middle rope. At first it was, ‘ohh, that hurt.’ I got back in the ring, finished what I was doing. As I got outside, I kept stretching it, and it kept getting worse. I was standing there watching guys work out and as I got up to move, I couldn’t walk. I ended up standing there for 30 minutes thinking, ‘this will go away eventually.’”

On how at the end of his training he could barely move: “At the end of training, I let everyone else leave, I tried to walk, and I collapsed. I’m going into week three now. On week four, when there’s no pain, I can probably start stretching again. From everything I’ve been reading and from what my doctor told me, do not stretch at all with a groin strain.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.