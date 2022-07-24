Jonathan Gresham ‘Cusses Out’ Tony Khan and Asks for His AEW/ROH Release

Jonathan Gresham has reportedly asked for his AEW/ROH release.

As PWMania.com previously reported, at the 2022 Ring of Honor Death Before Dishonor PPV, Jonathan Gresham lost the ROH World Championship to AEW’s Claudio Castagnoli.

Due to the company’s alleged lack of communication before the PPV, Gresham reportedly felt disrespected. Gresham was reportedly also frustrated because of the lack of time for his match with Claudio.

Due to the fact that Gresham did not appear pleased during his entrance and did not show up in his full entrance attire, it was also assumed that he might have been disappointed over losing the title.

It’s being speculated that Gresham could be done with wrestling for the foreseeable future.

According to Fightful Select, during a conversation, Gresham ‘cussed out’ Tony Khan. Given that Gresham is one of the most well-liked wrestlers and that this is out of character for him, whatever was bothering him last night had to be really severe for him to act that way.

Gresham spoke with WrestlePurists.com ahead of the PPV and addressed Khan. He said the following:

“To be honest, I’ve not really talked to him. I don’t know what he thinks about me. I’ve had very short conversations with him, when I say short I mean short. So I dunno. I would hope that he values me, I don’t know though. So we’ll find out in the coming weeks, months I guess.”

Gresham also said the following about being aligned with Tully Blanchard:

“I arrived at TV one day and then I was told that’s what I was doing, then I was like ‘okay’. I don’t know if it was super thought through, I don’t know anything. All I know is that’s what I was told, alright lets make it work.”