Jonathan Gresham Pulled From Beyond Wrestling: Americanrana

Jonathan Gresham is out of the Beyond Wrestling this coming weekend.

Ahead of Sunday’s “Americanarana” show, Beyond Wrestling has announced that Gresham has sustained an injury and as a result, will be on the sidelines for a minimum of four to six weeks.

“Jonathan Gresham sustained an injury yesterday during training and will be out 4-6 weeks,” the announcement began. “We wish The Octopus a speedy recovery and hope to find a new opponent for Ryan Clancy for Americanrana this Sunday in Worcester.”