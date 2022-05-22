Jonathan Gresham Says ROH Changed The WWE Style

ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham told Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp that Ring of Honor talent helped to transform the WWE style since the company signed multiple former ROH stars throughout the years, which also helped NXT evolve.

“I feel like I’m not just ‘Ring of Honor’s the only way professional wrestling should be,’ but I feel like it is the standard. If you look at every top performer in every company, in the United States at least, they’ve had some kind of presence in Ring of Honor. When you talk about Samoa Joe, when you talk about the Briscoes, when you talk about Seth Rollins, the NXT brand for the longest time was top Ring of Honor guys. I believe there’s a reason for that. The essence of what Ring of Honor was, a lot of people tried to use it, and then they couldn’t.

“But the guys who somehow came to Ring of Honor, made it to Ring of Honor, made it to the top of the card, they carry on a piece of Ring of Honor and the essence of it in all of what they do and take it to other companies. They transformed the WWE style into what Ring of Honor once was. The company has just influenced the entire platform, the entire wrestling industry for the last fifteen / twenty years. I just want to be a part of something like that again. The way I view wrestling and a lot of guys coming up now, they view wrestling differently. Like Danielson did and like Joe did, and I think we can do that again, we can change the mold again with the new Ring of Honor.”

Gresham is scheduled to compete at the TERMINUS Modern Age Grappling event later today.

You can watch the interview below:



(H/T Fightful)