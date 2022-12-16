Jonathan Gresham Signs With Impact Wrestling, Scott D’Amore Comments

Former Ring of Honor World Champion Jonathan Gresham has confirmed he has signed with IMPACT Wrestling.

On the December 15th episode of IMPACT Wrestling, Jonathan Gresham returned as he saved Delirious from being attacked by Eddie Edwards. He was interviewed by Gia Miller shortly afterwards. Gresham said he has unfinished business with Eddie Edwards and that he has signed a contract with IMPACT Wrestling.

IMPACT Wrestling’s Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore welcomed Jonathan Gresham to IMPACT Wrestling.

Want to officially welcome @TheJonGresham to the @IMPACTWRESTLING Roster! Excited to have one of the very best technical wrestlers on the planet join an already amazing locker room!!!#IMPACTonAXSTV #IMPACTonDAZN #IMPACTonFN pic.twitter.com/isrIsMEBhq — Scott D'Amore (@ScottDAmore) December 16, 2022

While signed to AEW under the ROH umbrella, Jonathan Gresham lost the ROH Championship at Death Before Dishonor to Claudio Castagnoli back in July 2022. He asked for his release after the event which was granted.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Below is footage of Gresham's Impact return: