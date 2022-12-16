Jonathan Gresham vs. Eddie Edwards Confirmed For Impact Hard To Kill, Updated Card

At Impact Wrestling’s Hard To Kill pay-per-view, Jonathan Gresham will finally get his hands on Eddie Edwards.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Edwards defeated Delirious in singles action on Wednesday night’s Impact on AXS episode. Gresham returned to the company by rescuing Delirious from a post-match attack. Gresham then spoke with Gia Miller about signing a new Impact contract, citing unfinished business with Edwards as the reason for his return. You can click here for footage of Gresham’s return and post-match interview, along with comments from Impact Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore, and more.

Impact has announced Gresham vs. Edwards for Hard To Kill.

Hard To Kill will be the first singles match between the two veteran talents since Gresham defeated Edwards on April 10, 2016 at WWR’s Project XX event in Providence, RI.

The 2023 Impact Hard To Kill pay-per-view will take place from Center Stage in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, January 13th. The updated card is as follows:

Impact World Title Match

Bully Ray vs. Josh Alexander (c)

Career vs. Title Match

Mickie James vs. Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace

Eddie Edwards vs. Jonathan Gresham