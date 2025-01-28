Jonathan Gresham’s Free Agent Status Confirmed After TNA Exit

TNA has experienced significant roster changes at the start of the new year, with several talents parting ways with the promotion. While some departures were due to TNA opting not to renew contracts, others left to explore opportunities in free agency.

Jordynne Grace recently appeared on the Insight With Chris Van Vliet podcast to discuss various topics, including her husband, Jonathan Gresham. Grace, who has reportedly signed a multi-year deal with WWE, shed light on Gresham’s current status, confirming that he is now a free agent. When asked about their plans, she shared:

“I don’t think either of us know, actually. His contract [is up]. He has a few conversations to have, and probably by the time this interview comes out, everyone will know what’s going on with him, too.”

Gresham, a former ROH World Champion, last competed for TNA during the December Impact tapings in Atlanta, GA. He had been with TNA since 2022. As fans await updates on his next move, the speculation surrounding Gresham’s future continues to grow, with many wondering which promotion he might join next.