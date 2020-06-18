Jordan Devlin Also Accused Of Abusing Woman

A woman named Hannah Francesca has accused WWE NXT UK Superstar Jordan Devlin of abuse. Francesca had mention “my abuser” in an earlier tweet and then made references in a few now-deleted tweets.

“This is absolutely right. The boys club mentality makes it even harder for victims to speak out. I approached a promotion about being abused by someone on their card and was told ‘One of my boys wouldn’t do that’ I didn’t talk about what happened to me for a long time after,” Francesca wrote in a now-deleted tweet. She said in another now-deleted post, “I absolutely understand your intent here. But I’m not going to be sued by a man with a lot of power and WWE money. It’s a lot more complicated than just naming and shaming”

She added, “I was also told to reach out to my abuser as the whole thing might just be a ‘misunderstanding’ [woman face palming emoji] Promoters…..educate yourself. Don’t gaslight your fans or talent.”

NXT UK Superstar Piper Niven tweeted after Francesca’s earlier tweets and wrote, “I feel like we are all just waiting for someone else to go first. I’m scared too, I see you and I love you. [heart emoji]”

Francesca then returned to Twitter this evening and confirmed that her earlier tweets had been about Devlin. Francesca tweeted photos of bruises on her body, and accused Devlin of causing them.

She captioned the photos with, “This is scary. I’m really scared. Jordan Devlin did this to me. And this is just the physical damage. Not including my arse and back bruises….because I don’t fancy posting that online [woman shrugging emoji]”

Devlin has been away from WWE while he’s stuck in the UK due to the coronavirus pandemic. He’s still listed as the NXT Cruiserweight Champion on the WWE website, but Santos Escobar recently won a tournament for the interim title and is being billed as the main NXT Cruiserweight Champion, not the interim. There’s no word yet on when Devlin will be able to come back to the United States to work. Devlin is often active on Twitter but he has not commented on the allegations as of this writing.

