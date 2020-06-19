Jordan Devlin and Several Others Suspended By PROGRESS Wrestling

PROGRESS Wrestling announced the following:

Talent Suspensions And Departures

Further to our statement made earlier today, here is an update regarding specific allegations and current roster members:

David Starr – will no longer be working for PROGRESS

Marc ‘Paz’ Parry – will no longer be working for PROGRESS

Travis Banks – will be suspended indefinitely

Jordan Devlin – will be suspended indefinitely // the tag titles have been vacated

Scotty Davis – will be suspended indefinitely // the tag titles have been vacated

We take these allegations extremely seriously. Those under suspension will have their situation reviewed periodically between now, and events starting again.

We continue to monitor and listen to the Speaking Out movement so that we can take appropriate action where necessary.