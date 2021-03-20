Jordan Devlin vs. Santos Escobar Championship Match Confirmed For NXT TakeOver

The battle of WWE NXT Cruiserweight Champions is now official for the upcoming NXT “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” event. It was confirmed during last night’s WWE 205 Live episode that a Cruiserweight Title Unification Match between NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar and NXT Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin will take place at Takeover.

This match was made official after Devlin returned to the United States on this week’s NXT episode, to confront Escobar.

The two-night “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” event takes place on Wednesday, April 7 and Thursday, April 8 during WrestleMania 37 Week. Night 1 will air in the normal NXT timeslot on the USA Network, while Night 2 will air on Peacock and the WWE Network. Below is the current announced card:

NXT Title Match

Karrion Kross vs. Finn Balor (c)

NXT Cruiserweight Title Unification Match

Jordan Devlin (c) vs. Santos Escobar (c)