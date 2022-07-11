Jordynne Grace Issues Statement on Her Comments About Chris Benoit

Last week, Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace wrote about Chris Benoit and said, “I don’t think Benoit could 100% hang with most of the present day best wrestlers. He would not be able to remember matches. Also may he burn in hell, amen 🙏🏼.”

On Monday, Grace issued a public statement regarding the fallout from her comments:

“Last week I made an irresponsible and unnecessary tweet. Regardless of how my personal emotions influence my opinion, I should have recognized the impact my words would have on friends and family close to the situation. I was completely thoughtless in that regard.

Since reflecting this past week, I’ve reached out privately to friends and family that I angered or hurt.

Among those was David Benoit, Chavo Guererro, and Chris Jericho, who are supporting me in the decision to partner and fundraise with the Concussion Legacy Foundation (formerly Sports Legacy Institute). I have pledged $5,000, with the overall campaign goal being $20,000.

I’m acutely aware that the damage has been done. I would never intentionally add onto the suffering of those already dealing with such a traumatic event, and I am sorry for my insensitivity and aggravating this already delicate topic.

This is my way of attempting to squeeze something positive out of the negative situation I created. Thank you in advance to everyone who donates.

– Patricia”