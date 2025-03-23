Jordynne Grace Names Rhea Ripley And Bianca Belair As Top Opponents She Wants To Face

WWE NXT star “The Juggernaut” Jordynne Grace appeared on WWE Die Woche to discuss several topics, including which wrestlers she wants to face in the company now that she is a part of the roster and on the NXT brand.

Grace said, “I feel like I have to say that (Rhea Ripley). Bianca is a very, very close second, though. She’s so insanely athletic and I just picture myself catching her out of the air mid-flip and just slamming her. I feel like, I know, right? That’s something I could do. But NXT right now, my dream match is Stephanie and Giulia.”

You can check out Grace’s comments below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @wwedeutschland

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)