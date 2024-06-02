Jordynne Grace On The First Thing Shawn Michaels Asked Her When She Showed Up In NXT

TNA Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace, who made her surprise appearance on this past Tuesday’s episode of WWE NXT and who will compete on this Tuesday’s episode of WWE NXT and at NXT Battleground, recently spoke with Fightful on a number of topics including the first thing WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels asked her was when she arrived.

Grace said, “He’s so chill and so excited about this, which is really awesome. He’s all about it. He really wants to have fun with wrestling and wants to get everybody excited and hyped up and bring back the feeling that wrestling used to have. He’s such a cool guy. The first thing he asked me about, which is crazy that he even knew that I tweeted this, but he asked about the pop tart-beef contraption. He’s so dialed in. He’s so funny.”

You can check out Grace’s comments in the video below.

