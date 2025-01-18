Jordynne Grace Predicts Ultimate X Match Will Take Place At WWE WrestleMania

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE and TNA Wrestling recently announced a multi-year partnership that will create unprecedented crossover opportunities for NXT Superstars and TNA Wrestling stars and will help prepare both companies for the next generation of this industry.

TNA star Jordynne Grace took to her official Twitter (X) account and predicted that the WWE-TNA partnership would eventually lead to an Ultimate X match at WrestleMania.

Grace wrote, “Ultimate X at Wrestlemania will happen

Bookmark this”

You can check out Grace’s post below.