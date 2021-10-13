Jordynne Grace Qualifies For Impact Digital Media Championship 6-Way

Jordynne Grace is now official for the Six-Way Match to crown the inaugural Impact Wrestling Digital Media Champion at Bound For Glory.

Today’s qualifying match saw Grace defeat Johnny Swinger. The match was released on Impact Plus and YouTube for the “Ultimate Insiders” members, and will be released for everyone later this week.

Grace is the first Knockout to be confirmed for the Six-Way title match. She joins Crazzy Steve, John Skyler and Fallah Bahh as confirmed entrants. The final two participants will be decided with matches to take place next Tuesday and Wednesday.

Once the first-ever Impact Digital Media Champion is crowned, the title will be defended on Impact’s social media channels, Impact Plus, TV shows, special events, and pay-per-view events. Male and female wrestlers will be able to compete for the strap.

Bound For Glory takes place on 10/23 from Sam’s Town Live in Las Vegas. Here is the updated card-

World Championship Match: Christian Cage (C) vs. Josh Alexander

Knockouts Championship Match: Deonna Purrazzo (C) vs. Mickie James

Tag Team Championship Match: The Good Brothers (C) vs. TBD

Knockouts Tag Team Championship Match: The Decay (C) vs. The IInspiration

Vacant X Division Championship Match: Trey Miguel vs. Steve Maclin vs. TBD

Call Your Gauntlet Match: Rich Swann vs. W. Morrissey vs. Moose vs. Eddie Edwards vs. Rich Swann vs. 15 stars TBA

Pre-Show – Six-Way For The Impact Digital Media Championship: Crazzy Steve vs. John Skyler vs. Fallah Bahh vs. Jordynne Grace vs. 2 stars TBA