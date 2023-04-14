Jordynne Grace Responds To Fan Concern About Her Appearance

Following her appearance on the most recent Impact Wrestling episode, Jordynne Grace’s fans have expressed some concern.

Grace vowed in the video below to become a three-time Impact World Champion. She will compete for the Knockouts Championship that Mickie James relinquished this Sunday night at the Rebellion pay-per-view against Deonna Purrazzo.

In case you weren’t aware, Grace recently competed in (and won) the Tri-City Classic bodybuilding competition. The video below was taken right before the competition, which explains how Grace looks in it. Unfortunately, she received some negative feedback from fans who were probably unaware that she was preparing for the competition on social media.

Grace stated in a tweet that she has gained weight again over the past two weeks. “If you see me looking like this has all I’ve been doing the past two weeks, it’s because I have. Politely mind your business,” she wrote in a tweet.

She continued, “Now that my face has fat in it again, I’m definitely going to win,” in a subsequent tweet.

That being said, hopefully the online fans will be a little bit more understanding.

You can check out the aforementioned tweets below:

If you see me looking like this has all I’ve been doing the past two weeks, it’s because I have. Politely mind your business. pic.twitter.com/YAT501AsoU — Jordynne Grace (@JordynneGrace) April 13, 2023