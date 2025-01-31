Jordynne Grace Reveals Her Men’s And Knockouts TNA Mount Rushmore

Former TNA Wrestling star Jordynne Grace appeared on Insight With Chris Van Vliet to discuss several topics, including her men’s TNA Mount Rushmore.

Grace said, “AJ Styles, Samoa Joe, I really want to say Amazing Red. He’s so underrated and was such an innovator at the time. He represented guys you didn’t normally see being represented on TV before. I’m thinking [about] the past and I should be adding someone present. I’m gonna go crazy, and I know there are going to be so many people who don’t agree with this, but he has brought so much attention to TNA lately, and I’m going to say Joe Hendry. I know he hasn’t been there for a long time, but I feel like he’s exploded and he’d represented TNA so well in everything he’s done. I feel like people who have never seen wrestling before, they know Joe Hendry, and they know TNA because of Joe Hendry.”

On her TNA Knockouts Mt. Rushmore:

“Knockouts is a little bit easier. Gail Kim, obviously. Awesome Kong, of course. I’m going to offend someone, I know I am. I really want to say Mickie, but I also feel like she has so much WWE in her. It’s almost mixed. Can I count the Beautiful People as a single entity? I’ll count the Beautiful People as one. Just because I love how she wrestled and she is also someone who doesn’t get enough name recognition, Hamada. I saw her wrestle a match and I have never seen a woman at the time do what she was doing.”

